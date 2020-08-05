SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Merchants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

