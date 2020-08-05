First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 129,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.