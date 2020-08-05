SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 71.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $948.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

