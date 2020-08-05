First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,283.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,139 shares of company stock worth $14,256,513. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

