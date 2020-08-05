First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after purchasing an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $28,307,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $17,923,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.