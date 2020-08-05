First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of LHC Group worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $201.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 9,598 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 9,598 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
Creative Planning Invests $217,000 in Myokardia Inc
Creative Planning Invests $217,000 in Myokardia Inc
Creative Planning Takes Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc
Creative Planning Takes Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc
4,469 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Acquired by Creative Planning
4,469 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Acquired by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co.
Creative Planning Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co.
Geron Co. Shares Acquired by Creative Planning
Geron Co. Shares Acquired by Creative Planning


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report