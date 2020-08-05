First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of LHC Group worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $201.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

