Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $14,256,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $178,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $318,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

