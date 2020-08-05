Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,032 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,032 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,341,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAF opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

