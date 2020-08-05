Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $289,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.