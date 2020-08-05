Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

JKHY stock opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

