Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,397.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 578,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

