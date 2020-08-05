Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 702,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

