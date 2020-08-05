Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,122 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

