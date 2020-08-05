Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 424 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

NYSE:MTB opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

