Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.