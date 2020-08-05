LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

