Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40.

