Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 689 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $472.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.42.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,942,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

