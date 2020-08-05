Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 824.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

