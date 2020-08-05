Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $90,915,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.