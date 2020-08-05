Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,951 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

AB opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 96.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

