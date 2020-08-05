Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,615 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

