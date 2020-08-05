Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

