SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.18

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and traded as low as $51.31. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 7,851,537 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.