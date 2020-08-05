SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.18

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and traded as low as $51.31. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 7,851,537 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.18
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.18
Targa Resources Partners Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.47
Targa Resources Partners Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.47
Lam Research Co. EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 17,655 Shares
Lam Research Co. EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 17,655 Shares
Lee Enterprises to Release Earnings on Thursday
Lee Enterprises to Release Earnings on Thursday
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
ValuEngine Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report