Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.47

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and traded as low as $23.35. Targa Resources Partners shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 9,988 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

About Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA)

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

