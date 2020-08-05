Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 17,655 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $384.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.96 and its 200 day moving average is $290.98. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

