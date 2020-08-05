Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Lee Enterprises has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.37 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.