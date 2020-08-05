Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

