ValuEngine Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Sell

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPBI. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

