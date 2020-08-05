SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

SP stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SP Plus by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

