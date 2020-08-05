ValuEngine Upgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to “Hold”

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.