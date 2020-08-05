Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Update

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,849.68 on Wednesday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,779.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,714.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cable One will post 40.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock worth $3,257,399 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cable One by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cable One by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $88,449,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

