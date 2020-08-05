Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $89.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock worth $18,769,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 75,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

