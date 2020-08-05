Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $111.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

