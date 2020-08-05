Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $650.00 at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.00.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $601.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
