Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $650.00 at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.00.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $601.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

