Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE PINS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,155.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,538 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

