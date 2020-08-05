Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $735.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.24. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $601.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $67,246,356. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

