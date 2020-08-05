Craig Hallum Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $78.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in MasTec by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MasTec by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

