Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.93 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

