Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 25,000 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,756.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $120,425.68.

OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

