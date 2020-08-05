Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 25,000 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,756.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $30,330.72.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $120,425.68.

OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

