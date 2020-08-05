Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

LPSN opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

