Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.69. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 6,759 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 12.72.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Cumming purchased 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $119,141.49. Also, Director John D. Cumming purchased 137,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $754,204.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 182,600 shares of company stock valued at $993,564. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

