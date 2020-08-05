CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

CDK opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.79 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CDK Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CDK Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

