Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 4,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,239.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $9,483.47.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

