Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,086 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIC by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIC stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.