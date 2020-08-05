Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.31. 21Vianet Group Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

