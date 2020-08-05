Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

