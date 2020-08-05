Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWM opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $996.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

