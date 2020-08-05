Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 133,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000.

JPC stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

