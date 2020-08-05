Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,681 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $3,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 648,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,027 shares of company stock worth $280,424. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 3.07. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

